USA Farm Labor seeks to recruit Uzbek workers

Photo: Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 25. U.S.-based agricultural labor provider USA Farm Labor is seeking to recruit Uzbek workers for farms across the United States, citing strong demand for skilled and semi-skilled labor in the American agricultural sector, Trend reports via the Uzbek Migration Agency.

“We have established cooperation with the government of Uzbekistan and want to bring many Uzbek workers to the United States to work for farmers,” Manuel Fick, head of USA Farm Labor, said during a visit to Uzbekistan.

According to Fick, the company supplies labor to roughly 1,400 farms across the U.S., covering a wide range of agricultural operations, including crop farming, livestock production, harvesting, transportation and agricultural services.

“We are very interested in Uzbek workers because farmers are always looking for reliable labor markets,” he said.

Fick described Uzbek workers as hardworking, responsible and well-trained, noting that many already have international work experience.

“We believe we can select highly qualified specialists and place them with American farmers,” he added.

The company is primarily searching for skilled and semi-skilled workers, including machinery operators, mechanics, technicians and drivers. Fick said there is also growing demand for combine harvester crews that travel seasonally across states such as Texas and North Dakota to assist with harvesting operations.

In addition to farm labor, the company works with agricultural service providers involved in fence construction, grain storage facilities, fertilizer distribution and aerial crop spraying.

“If there are experienced pilots for agricultural aviation, salaries in that field are extremely high,” Fick said.

During his visit, Fick toured vocational training centers in Uzbekistan and praised the country’s workforce development programs.

“I was impressed by the government’s investment in vocational education, including training in heavy equipment operation, plumbing and electrical work,” he said.

Fick noted that American employers are increasingly seeking blue-collar specialists with technical skills in machinery repair, maintenance and agricultural equipment servicing.

He also pointed to the widespread use of John Deere equipment in Uzbekistan, saying the same machinery is commonly used throughout the United States.

USA Farm Labor said it has already received approval to officially recruit workers from Uzbekistan and is continuing to study the local labor market.