PASHA Bank to pay over $60 million in dividends to shareholders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. PASHA Bank plans to hold a general meeting of shareholders in the second half of June this year to address dividend payments, Murad Suleymanov, Member of the Board and Chief Financial Officer of the bank, announced during a press conference dedicated to the bank's 2025 financial results, Trend reports.

"Based on the results of 2025, a dividend payment of 107 million manat ($62.9 million) is planned for shareholders. We also plan to pay dividends to new shareholders," Suleymanov emphasized.