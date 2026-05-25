No current plans for Iranian delegation to visit Pakistan – Baghaei

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. There are currently no plans for an Iranian delegation to visit Pakistan, the mediating country, amid the ongoing discussions between Iran and the United States, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced during a press conference held in Tehran today (May 25), Trend reports.

According to the spokesperson, there are also no immediate plans for a Pakistani delegation to visit Iran.

Baghaei stated that the Iranian side remains fully focused on the negotiation process itself. Decisions regarding the final format or signing of an agreement will be made in the future. He noted that if a formal signing takes place, reciprocal visits between Iranian and Pakistani delegations remain possible and will be arranged as needed.

Responding to a question regarding a rumored visit by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the ministry official clarified that the Emir has not visited Tehran. Instead, the Deputy Secretary of Qatar’s Supreme National Security Council traveled to Tehran as part of Doha's supportive efforts to facilitate progress in the US-Iran talks mediated by Pakistan.

Baghaei reiterated that Pakistan remains the sole official mediator between Iran and the United States, though he acknowledged the positive, auxiliary roles played by other nations in helping resolve specific issues.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.