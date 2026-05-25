  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 25 May 2026 11:23 (UTC +04:00)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. A concert program dedicated to May 28 – Independence Day has been organized at the SANAT Children's Music and Art Center, Trend reports.

The concert was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Founder and Head of the IDEA Public Union, and Alena Aliyeva.

Students of the center performed various vocal pieces, as well as “Jangi,” “Yalli,” and other dance performances.

The rich program presented by the young talents reflected the fresh contribution children bring to the arts of music and dance, as well as their growing role in artistic creativity.

Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend concert marking Independence Day at SANAT Children's Music and Art Center (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Latest

Latest

Read more