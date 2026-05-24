Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Social Rehabilitation Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva have visited the “Tut Elimden” (“Hold My Hand”) Social Rehabilitation Center for Children, Trend reports.

During the visit, they became closely acquainted with the social and creative activities organized at the center and participated in various activities together with the children.

Upon arriving at the center, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva first joined the children in planting fruit and decorative trees in the courtyard. The youngsters later presented their handicrafts, drawings, and toys made from colorful yarn. The children’s creative works were received with great interest by the guests.

During the joint activities, various decorative items were crafted, and works reflecting the children’s skills and creative potential were reviewed.

As part of the artistic program, the children recited poems and performed musical and dance numbers. Their performances were met with great interest and applause from the participants.