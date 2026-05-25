Iran reveals number of airports back in operation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25.The number of Iranian airports that have resumed operations following the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran has reached 20, Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, told local media, Trend reports.

He said the activated airports account for 40% of the country’s total airports.

Akhavan also noted that Tabriz International Airport is expected to resume operations within the next week. Flights from the airport will serve nine cities, including Istanbul, Baghdad, Dubai, Baku, and Hamburg.

Iran has 57 civilian active airports, including 14 international airports, with an average of 30 million passengers transported through the country’s airports each year.

Tensions escalated after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on February 28, following stalled negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. Since then, Iran has carried out missile and UAV strikes against Israeli and U.S. facilities in the region.

A two-week ceasefire agreement was reached on April 7 with mediation from Pakistan. However, talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad on April 11 did not produce an agreement.