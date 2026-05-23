Azerbaijani consul in Tabriz dies in traffic accident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The consul of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Iranian city of Tabriz died in a traffic accident, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

According to the information, the incident occurred on the Julfa-Tabriz highway, near the village of Marand.

"We are deeply shocked by the news of the death of our esteemed colleague diplomat Ramil Rza oglu Imranov, who served as consul at the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz, as a result of a traffic accident on the Julfa-Tabriz highway, near the village of Marand, while on duty. On this difficult day, we express our deepest condolences to the family, relatives and colleagues of the deceased and wish them patience," the publication says.