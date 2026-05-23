Turkmenistan starts preparation of state budget for 2027

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 23. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree launching preparations for the country’s 2027 state budget and key socio-economic development programs, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

According to the document, the Ministry of Finance and Economy was instructed to prepare draft versions of the 2027 State Budget of Turkmenistan, the main directions of the country’s socio-economic development, and the Investment Program, and submit them to the Cabinet of Ministers by November 1, 2026.

The ministry is also tasked with sending calculation forms and methodological guidelines to ministries, agencies, and regional administrations by June 1, 2026, for preparation of the draft documents.

In addition, a special working group of specialists will be established to coordinate work on the projects.

The decree was adopted in line with Turkmenistan’s 2022-2028 presidential socio-economic development program and the country’s Budget Code.

To note, Turkmenistan’s 2022-2028 presidential socio-economic development program is a medium-term state strategy adopted in 2022 under President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The document serves as a roadmap for the country’s economic modernization and is closely linked to long-term National Program for Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052.

The program focuses on diversifying the economy beyond hydrocarbons, developing industry and export-oriented production, expanding digitalization and “green economy” initiatives, modernizing infrastructure, and supporting private business. It also forms the basis for annual state budgets, investment programs, and sectoral development plans implemented by the government.