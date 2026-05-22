Uzbekistan and U.S.-based SLB explore deeper co-op in hydrocarbon development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. The Uzbek Energy Ministry and global oilfield services company SLB discussed the expansion of cooperation in geological exploration, digital technologies, and hydrocarbon development during talks in Tashkent, Trend reports via ministry.

The discussions were held between SLB’s Managing Director for Central Asia, A. Boykov, and Uzbekistan's Minister of Energy, J. Mirzamakhmedov.

During the talks, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, J. Mirzamakhmedov, and S. Shohdi, President of SLB for the Asia-Pacific region, reviewed the current status and prospective directions of cooperation in geological exploration, digitalization, reservoir modelling, drilling, and the development of complex hydrocarbon reserves.

Particular emphasis was placed on joint initiatives aimed at developing digital databases, enhancing field development efficiency, and formulating both short- and long-term strategies for hydrocarbon production.

The parties also addressed issues related to workforce training, professional development, and the development of the local labor market. SLB presented its experience in implementing educational programs in collaboration with relevant higher education institutions.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close cooperation and the exchange of information. They also agreed to organize a joint practical workshop in early June focused on digitalization and the application of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence-based solutions in drilling and field development.

SLB (Schlumberger) is one of the world’s largest oilfield services companies, founded in 1926 and headquartered in Houston. It operates in more than 120 countries and provides technologies and solutions in geology, drilling, digitalization, reservoir modelling, and hydrocarbon development.