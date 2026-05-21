Uzbekistan, Germany discuss deeper co-op in administrative modernization

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. Uzbekistan’s Agency for State Assets Management held talks with a German delegation led by Andreas Kerst, head of the Directorate for Management of State Shares and Holdings in Transport and Infrastructure Enterprises at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport, during the “German Economy Day in Uzbekistan” conference, Trend reports via the agency.

The discussions centered on ways to expand economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Germany, particularly by improving the efficiency of state-owned enterprises in the transportation and infrastructure sectors.

The parties reviewed issues related to digitalization and the modernization of management systems. They also discussed studying the German experience in public asset governance and increasing private sector participation in transportation and infrastructure projects.

Special attention was also given to airport management reforms, modernization of airport infrastructure, and expanding local manufacturing capacity in Uzbekistan’s automotive industry, all of which use advanced management mechanisms.

Additionally, the sides discussed ways to cooperate in professional training and capacity building for state asset management specialists. This includes participation in exchange programs with leading German organizations and companies, advanced training initiatives, and broader institutional cooperation.