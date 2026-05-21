WUF13 hosts panel on rebuilding urban planning in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. A panel discussion titled “Rebuilding Urbanism: How It Created an Innovation Laboratory for Urban Transformation in Azerbaijan” was held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani and international experts discussed urban planning and reconstruction efforts in the territories liberated from occupation. Speaking during the session, Ramil Jahangirov, department head at the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, said that developing master plans involves not only urban planning but also defining the long-term development directions of cities.

According to him, international companies such as Chapman Taylor and SAI Partners were involved in the process, while different architectural approaches were applied to various cities.

Jahangirov noted that the “15-minute city” and “green city” concepts are being implemented in Zangilan, Gubadli, and Kalbajar, where new residential neighborhoods, schools, and kindergartens have already been built or are under construction.

He stressed that the main goal is to ensure the safe and comfortable return of internally displaced persons to their native lands.

Later, Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, said that the preparation of master plans is a long-term and complex process.

According to him, because post-war reconstruction had to be carried out within a limited timeframe, Azerbaijan adopted a parallel learning and implementation model.

Karimov noted that the Coordination Headquarters established under the leadership of the Presidential Administration enabled centralized management of all processes.

He also emphasized that special attention has been paid to preserving national heritage in Shusha’s architectural approach, including the use of local stone materials, while transforming the city into a modern and functional living environment.

Dunja Kovari, founding partner of the Urban Planning and Planning Agency, highlighted that the core idea of Zangilan’s Master Plan is integration with nature.

According to her, preserving trees, applying the “cool air corridors” concept, and adapting urban regeneration to mountainous terrain were adopted as key principles in city planning.

Kovari said the “Alpine typology” approach implemented in Kalbajar creates a balanced residential model suited to the natural and mountainous environment.

She also stressed the importance of reducing car dependency in Baku and making public spaces more people-oriented.

Overall, the session demonstrated that Azerbaijan’s post-conflict urban planning model is being built around innovation, sustainability, and social integration.

In the mean time, today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.