Social housing policy becomes powerful development tool in Türkiye, lawmaker says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Social housing policy in Türkiye is emerging as a key development tool, directly impacting the lives of millions, Adil Karaismailoğlu, a member of the Turkish Parliament, spoke at a roundtable discussion of parliamentarians on “How Can National Legislation Translate Global Housing Commitments into Real Results?”, at the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

Karaismailoğlu highlighted that Türkiye has long approached housing with a social-state perspective, emphasizing planned urban development, disaster-resistant construction, and people-centered approaches. “For us, building housing is not just about constructing buildings, but also creating safe homes, shaping neighborhoods, and providing citizens with a comfortable and sustainable living environment,” he said.

He noted that state-led housing projects offer citizens access to modern living spaces complete with mosques, parks, walking paths, and other social infrastructure.

“This experience shows that social housing policy, when properly implemented, becomes a powerful development tool that directly affects the lives of millions of people. Housing should be treated as a constitutional and public social responsibility. The Constitution of the Republic of Türkiye obliges the state to meet housing needs and support social housing initiatives within the framework of planning that considers city characteristics and the environment,” Karaismailoğlu said.

He added that low-income groups should be prioritized, noting that this approach makes housing policy a tool of social justice. “Accessible financing models are essential. The right to housing can be realized with programs compatible with citizens’ ability to pay. In Türkiye’s social housing projects, long-term, low-interest payment options are offered with state guarantees,” he said.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.