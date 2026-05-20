Leadership of Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan visits Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Several officials of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan are on a working visit to Türkiye to participate in Distinguished Visitors Day of “EFES-2026” multinational joint exercise, Trend reports via the ministry.

The delegation includes the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Colonel General Karim Valiyev, the Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade, along with other senior officials of the Ministry.

As part of the visit, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yaşar Güler, and the Chief of the General Staff, Colonel General Karim Valiyev held a meeting with his counterpart Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

The meetings discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of military, military-technical, and military education. The significance of the joint projects and exercises conducted in both countries was emphasized.

Within the framework of the visit, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense is scheduled to participate in both the daytime and nighttime phases of the Distinguished Visitors Day of the “EFES-2026” multinational joint exercise, held with the participation of military personnel representing the Azerbaijan Army and a total of 10,300 from 50 countries.