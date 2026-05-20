IOM rep stresses safe housing as critical step toward sustainable cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Safe and decent housing is one of the key prerequisites for building inclusive and sustainable cities, the Deputy Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for Operations, Ugochi Daniels, said, Trend reports.

Addressing the panel discussion “Migration and Cities: A Framework for Safe, Innovative and Sustainable Governance,” held as part of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), Ugochi Daniels noted that today, one of the most serious problems facing cities is the housing issue.

“Currently, more than 1.1 billion people worldwide live in substandard housing conditions. About 3 billion people face housing security issues in various forms,” she emphasized.

Daniels noted that the theme of WUF13, “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” is highly relevant in this context.

“Housing is not just shelter. It is the foundation of inclusivity, sustainability, and a dignified life,” she emphasized.

The Deputy Director-General added that without safe and adequate housing, people’s access to services, employment opportunities, and participation in social life is significantly limited.

“Today, cities are grappling with various challenges, such as forced migration, climate change, and rapid urbanization. This calls for a crisis-sensitive approach to urban governance,” she noted.

Furthermore, Daniels added that local authorities play a key role in this process, and that cities with strong multilateral partnerships are better able to manage migration more effectively and humanely.

“The New Urban Agenda and the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration are key international framework agreements in this area. Inclusive urban planning and equal access to adequate housing and services are not options, but necessities,” she added.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.