Capacity-building training for crisis readiness within WUF13 wraps up in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. A training session titled "Policies, papers, and bricks Capacity Building for Crisis Preparedness and Response" is ongoing within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

The training combines concise expert guidance with a scenario-based simulation exercise.

Five guest experts representing local authorities, academia, humanitarian organizations, and NGOs share field-tested methods for crisis preparedness and response. These practices include multi-level and stakeholder coordination, continuity planning for core services and housing, rapid needs assessment and prioritization, information management—incorporating geospatial data and digital tools—volunteer and community network mobilization, and strategic collaboration with local businesses and international aid organizations.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.