Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister meets Pakistan’s Punjab Chief Minister on WUF13 sidelines (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister of the Punjab Province of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, on the sidelines of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The meeting focused on developing cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, energy, industry, transportation, and other areas.

The existing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan was highlighted with satisfaction, and the high level of political dialogue between the two countries and the steady development of cooperation based on mutual trust were noted. The parties noted that Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations also hold great potential in the economic sphere.

The discussions focused on fully implementing the potential for economic cooperation, promoting mutual investment, and expanding ties between business communities. The parties emphasized the importance of strengthening joint activities in trade, energy, industry, transport, and other sectors.

The sides noted that the Preferential Trade Agreement plays an important role in expanding economic ties and business cooperation between the two countries. It was emphasized that the agreement contributes to strengthening relations between economic entities, increasing trade volume, and developing new areas of cooperation.

Meanwhile, the third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.