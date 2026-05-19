Azerbaijan works on fiber optic network projects, Foreign Minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan’s vision extends beyond traditional transport infrastructure, as we are also working on cutting-edge fiber-optic connectivity projects, including green energy corridors, renewable energy transmission systems, energy storage infrastructure, and the “Digital Silk Road” initiative, the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at the event “Cities at the Heart of Connectivity: Urban Reconstruction and Regional Cooperation,” held in Baku as part of WUF13.

According to the minister, the goal is to create a new telecommunications corridor between Europe and Asia:

“I believe that the relevant ministers and other colleagues will provide more detailed information about these projects in their speeches.”

In conclusion, Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan will continue to develop dialogue, partnership, and practical cooperation that will make cities hubs of sustainable connectivity, economic development, sustainable development, and regional cooperation.

“We believe that through close cross-border cooperation, appropriate policy frameworks, and comprehensive urban planning, cities can become not only centers of trade and development, but also key platforms for peace, sustainable development, and universal prosperity,” he concluded his speech at the special session.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.