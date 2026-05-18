President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on May 18, Trend reports.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to Shavkat Mirziyoyev for participating in the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), noting that the presence of the President of Uzbekistan in Baku reflects the fraternal and friendly relations between the two countries and peoples.

Recalling his previous meetings with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President Ilham Aliyev said that the projects discussed during those meetings are now being implemented.

The head of state also mentioned the construction of the Uzbekistan Park in Baku.

Expressing his pleasure at being in friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on hosting the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum in Baku. He emphasized that this event provides an opportunity to discuss important global issues related to urban planning and thanked him for the invitation.

The head of state thanked him for the congratulations.

The President of Uzbekistan said that on every visit to Azerbaijan he witnesses ongoing development, and noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan is building new cities and villages in Garabagh. He described this as an achievement gained under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated that the successes achieved by Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and the Victory in the Patriotic War are the result of President Ilham Aliyev’s efforts and his love for the Motherland and the people.

Thanking him for the kind words, the head of state highlighted the support shown by the President of Uzbekistan in the restoration of Garabagh. In this regard, it was noted that the secondary school No. 1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek, built by Uzbekistan in Fuzuli, was the first gift in the reconstruction process in Garabagh. President Ilham Aliyev described this gesture as a symbol of brotherhood, support, and solidarity.

During the conversation, the visits of the President of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan and of the President of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, as well as their meetings, were fondly recalled.

In line with instructions from the heads of state, ongoing economic projects between the two countries were reviewed, with satisfaction expressed over their implementation. Projects in energy, mining industry, agriculture, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, and other areas were touched upon.

Both sides emphasized that relations between the two countries are of a strategic alliance nature and hailed the successful development of cooperation in all spheres.

Will be updated