Zimbabwe's Vice President urges real action beyond declarations at WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. It is necessary not only to be satisfied with the adoption of the declaration, but also to take real steps, Zimbabwe's Vice President, Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga, said at the leaders' summit within the framework of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, Zimbabwe considers the creation of smart, sustainable, and inclusive cities to be its priority.

"We express our gratitude to the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Settlement Program (UN-Habitat) for organizing this conference. The Government of Zimbabwe considers housing to be a fundamental right of all. We have already defined our strategic direction in this area. By 2030, we plan to make cities and towns inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. We expect practical approaches from WUF13 to strategies aimed at implementing the Sustainable Development Agenda," he said.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Azerbaijani Government.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.