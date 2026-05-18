Baku emerges as global hub for dialogue and ideas, Albanian Deputy PM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Baku has become not only a hub for energy ties, but also a global platform for dialogue and the exchange of ideas, Albana Koçiu, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, said at the leaders' summit within the framework of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, the main topics of discussion today are peace, climate, human development, and sustainability:

"Housing is at the center of this agenda. Security concerns, children growing up in disadvantaged conditions, and communities facing the consequences of disasters demonstrate that this issue has already become global. Housing is now one of the foundation stones for equality and social stability. About ten years ago, Albania launched a transformative urban revitalization program at the municipal level across the country. At the time, this initiative was perceived by many as little more than a cosmetic overhaul of the cities. However, this program has become a turning point in the redevelopment of public squares, pedestrian areas, historic centers, parks, and city services."

Albana Koçiu noted that Albania has understood the true meaning of the word "resilience" after the severe consequences.

"The 2019 earthquake reminded us that housing is more than just a roof over our heads. Housing is also the first line of defense against disasters. Cities of the future must be built with the risk of earthquakes, floods, landslides, and extreme weather in mind. It's even more important that these cities be designed with an approach that anticipates the impacts of climate change. We must continue to invest in the quality of the urban environment, expand public spaces, create greener neighborhoods, regenerate city centers, improve services, and build more inclusive cities. At the same time, we must develop smart cities. Albania has already launched the National Smart City initiative," she noted.