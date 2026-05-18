Azerbaijan’s achievements linked to intelligence, commitment, and dedication of President Ilham Aliyev to his people and nation - Vučić

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Whenever I come to Baku, I see significant changes and the progress that the Azerbaijani people and President Ilham Aliyev have achieved for their country, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said during the Leaders’ statements at the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Vučić, Azerbaijan’s achievements are linked to the intelligence, commitment, and dedication of President Ilham Aliyev to his people and nation.

The Serbian President also noted that Baku has become one of the world’s leading cities. “Baku is an example of a city that blends tradition and innovation, demonstrating the potential of sustainable urban planning and inclusive governance,” he said.

“Baku is one of the best cities in today’s world. Its success shows that prioritizing sustainable development and inclusive governance is possible,” Vučić emphasized.