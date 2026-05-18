President of Uzbekistan proposes to hold WUF15 in New Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to hold WUF15 in New Tashkent, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during the leaders' address at WUF13 in Baku.

"I propose to hold the 15th session of the World Urban Forum in New Tashkent in 2030, the main theme of which will be the role of local communities in the sustainable development of cities. Dear forum participants, I am confident that today's event will contribute to the search for joint solutions to mutually beneficial and promising issues," said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

He also noted that Uzbekistan is ready to hold an international forum in Samarkand next year to discuss new approaches to financing and investment in housing construction.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.