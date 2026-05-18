Azerbaijan tallies banking sector's allocations to green projects in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The Azerbaijani banking sector allocated 371 million manat ($218 million) to green projects in 2025, the sustainable financial report of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) says, Trend reports.

The report recalled that within the framework of COP29, the banking sector of Azerbaijan planned to allocate 2 billion manat ($1.18 billion) to sustainable and green projects by 2030.

"As a result, in 2025, 344 million manat ($202 million) and 27 million manat ($15.9 million) were allocated to green and sustainability-related projects, respectively.

The report emphasized that the majority of the loans provided were directed towards green transportation and sustainable agriculture.

"While financing is available in other areas, particularly energy efficiency and water resources management, the number of loans in some areas is relatively low," the report noted.