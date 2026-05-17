Implementation of New Urban Agenda requires financing and technology - UN official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The successful implementation of the New Urban Agenda requires substantial financing and advanced technology, Guy Ryder, Under-Secretary-General for Policy at the United Nations Executive Office of the Secretary-General, said during the Ministerial Meeting held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.
He emphasized that strengthening partnerships, building national capacity, and improving data quality are of paramount importance for effective urban planning.
"Your discussions today are of key importance for the preparation ahead of the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on the review of the New Urban Agenda, which will take place this July in New York," he noted.