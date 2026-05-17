Implementation of New Urban Agenda requires financing and technology - UN official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The successful implementation of the New Urban Agenda requires substantial financing and advanced technology, Guy Ryder, Under-Secretary-General for Policy at the United Nations Executive Office of the Secretary-General, said during the Ministerial Meeting held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

​He emphasized that strengthening partnerships, building national capacity, and improving data quality are of paramount importance for effective urban planning.

​"Your discussions today are of key importance for the preparation ahead of the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly on the review of the New Urban Agenda, which will take place this July in New York," he noted.