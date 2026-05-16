QazaqGaz Aimaq plans to utilize drones to spot methane leaks in gas networks

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 16. QazaqGaz Aimaq will use drones equipped with methane detection systems to monitor gas networks and detect leaks, Trend reports via the company.

According to the company, the initiative is aimed at improving industrial safety through remote monitoring technologies.

One of the key tools to be deployed is an unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with a BL-CH4 laser methane detector capable of surveying gas pipelines from the air.

The system detects methane through laser beam absorption, allowing operators to identify leaks without direct contact with pipelines and accurately determine their location even from a distance.

The company noted that the technology will help improve infrastructure monitoring and increase the reliability of gas supply systems.