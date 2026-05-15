Turkmenistan, Romania discuss visa and migration cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 15. Turkmenistan and Romania discussed cooperation in consular and migration matters, including visa issues and protection of citizens’ rights, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Bucharest.

The discussions took place during consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries held in Bucharest at the level of heads of consular services.

The Turkmen delegation was led by Head of the Consular Service Department of the Foreign Ministry Dovletmurat Muratov, while the Romanian side was headed by Director General of the Consular Department of Romania’s Foreign Ministry Oana Darie.

During the consultations, the sides also reviewed current issues related to bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere and discussed improvement of the legal framework governing cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to digitalization of consular services and training of consular personnel.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their interest in further strengthening practical cooperation in the consular field.