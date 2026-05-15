Uzbekistan, international financial institutions discuss water management, climate issues

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 15. Uzbekistan and representatives of international financial institutions discussed cooperation in water resource management, climate change adaptation, and sustainable infrastructure development, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting held at Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance with participation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov and representatives of the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The discussions focused on strengthening measures aimed at adapting to climate change, improving water resource management, and developing sustainable infrastructure projects.

Representatives of international financial institutions also expressed readiness to continue cooperation with Uzbekistan in these areas.