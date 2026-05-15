AGF Trophy international artistic gymnastics tournament kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting an exciting competition of gymnasts - AGF Trophy international artistic gymnastics tournament on May 14-16, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

Both women and men are competing for the first place in the tournament, which is attended by about 50 gymnasts from 5 countries. The gymnasts are performing in the youth and senior age categories.

Azerbaijan is represented in this tournament among women by senior gymnasts - Nazanin Teymurova, Deniz Aliyeva, Aytan Mammadova, Khadija Abbaszade, young gymnasts - Albina Aliyeva, Leyla Mammadzadeh, Aynaz Majidzade, and Lala Zamanli, and among men by senior gymnasts - Rasul Ahmadzade, Aydin Alizade, Nikita Simonov, young gymnasts - Miryusif Ahmadzade, Ilham Salayev, Mahir Salimov, Isgandar Javadzade, and Mahammad Rustamzade.

"On the first day of the tournament, gymnasts in the youth age category were awarded in the team event and the all-around program.

Both our female and male gymnasts won bronze medals in the team event. In the individual all-around program, Leyla Mammadzade won a bronze medal among women.

Two more exciting days of competition await us," the federation said.