Uzbekistan plans large-scale expansion of industrial orchards through 2026-2028 - President

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Uzbekistan plans to establish 168,000 hectares of industrial orchards and vineyards in 2026-2028, with the initiative expected to attract $2 billion in investments and create 258,000 jobs, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

The plans were discussed on May 14, during a meeting chaired by President Mirziyoyev, where measures to expand intensive, export-oriented horticulture and increase productivity in the agricultural sector were reviewed.

Under the program, 9 commercial banks will be assigned to regions to provide financial and practical support for the projects, including agronomic, financial and organizational assistance over a two-year period after orchards are transferred to entrepreneurs in a ready-to-use format.