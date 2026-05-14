Yelo Bank supports "The Sound of the Land" cultural program

Baku is not just about architecture and streets; it is also a rhythm and a living energy. As part of "Baku Urban Week" and on the eve of the Azerbaijan Urban Campaign and the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF 13), a special cultural program titled "The Sound of the Land" will be held in the capital with the support of Yelo Bank. This project brings together urban energy through a unique synthesis of digital art and contemporary music.



On May 16, the unique historical atmosphere of the "Azerbaijanfilm" studio named after Jafar Jabbarly will take on a completely new form through the fusion of audiovisual performances, video mapping, and electronic music. The visual program, curated by Sabina Shikhlinskaya, along with performances by renowned DJs, will showcase Baku's multi-layered identity from an entirely new perspective.



Yelo Bank is proud to contribute to the development of creative industries and the modern transformation of urban culture. We invite you to feel the rhythm of Baku with us and become a part of this immersive experience. Admission is free; simply register in advance via the link below.



Registration link: https://ylb.az/4nwgnDV.



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