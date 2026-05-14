Azerbaijan-Türkiye joint decision set to open border with Armenia, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The border between Türkiye and Armenia will be opened following a joint decision by Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Javid Valiyev, a member of the Board of the Center for International Relations Analysis, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at a roundtable discussion titled “Discussions on President Ilham Aliyev’s Speech During His Visit to Zangilan.”

''From the perspective of Armenia’s long-term future, the opening of the Turkish-Armenian border remains a very important issue,'' he added.

“At a forum in Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also stated that the issue of the border with Armenia was discussed with Azerbaijan.”

Valiev noted that this border will be opened as a result of a joint decision by Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

“Over the past six years, the situation in the region has been shifting in Azerbaijan’s favor, contrary to the wishes of revanchist forces in Armenia,” he added.