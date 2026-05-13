Slovakia announces timeline for direct flights to Azerbaijan’s Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Direct flights between Bratislava and Baku will start in October 2026, Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia Richard Raši said in a joint press statement with Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

He noted that this will further increase the potential for cooperation between the two countries.

"Tourists from Slovakia will be able to travel to Baku, and tourists from Baku to Slovakia, more conveniently," he explained.

Rašiemphasized that a special tourism bureau will be established to support this process.

"Through this office, Baku will be more attractive for Slovak tourists, and at the same time, tourists and entrepreneurs from Baku will show more interest in Bratislava. Baku will become an important center for Slovak tourists and business people," he added.