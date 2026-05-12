Uzbekistan, Brazil discuss expanding political and economic cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. Uzbekistan and Brazil discussed the intensification of political dialogue between the two countries during talks between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira, the Uzbek foreign minister wrote on social media, Trend reports.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, focused on expanding bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors.

During the negotiations, the sides discussed strengthening political dialogue, as well as expanding trade, economic and investment ties.

Particular attention was paid to unlocking untapped cooperation potential in such areas as agriculture, logistics, education, cultural and humanitarian exchange, and tourism.

As part of the visit, a business forum and a roundtable involving representatives of the business communities of Uzbekistan and Brazil were also held.

The events brought together major Brazilian companies and associations, including Embraer, WEG, Petrobras, as well as ABIEC, ABPA and ApexBrasil. Meetings in B2B and B2G formats were organized to establish new business contacts and discuss potential projects.

The parties also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations and BRICS.

Uzbekistan views Brazil as an important partner in Latin America, the statement said.

Following the talks, the sides agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation through concrete projects and new initiatives. The visit of the Brazilian foreign minister is expected to contribute to the strengthening and further development of relations between the two countries.