Eni, MSC Cruises complete successful HVO biofuel trial in maritime transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Eni and MSC Cruises have announced the successful completion of a test using Enilive’s Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO) diesel, confirming its technical feasibility as a marine fuel in its pure form, Trend reports via Eni.

The trial demonstrated that HVO can be directly used in cruise ship engines without any modifications, marking a significant step toward the decarbonisation of maritime transport and compliance with the EU’s FuelEU Maritime regulation.

The joint test was conducted on board the cruise ship MSC Opera, where one of its engines operated for approximately 2,000 hours on 100% HVO fuel. Throughout the trial, performance and emissions data were continuously monitored.

Results showed that HVO delivered performance comparable to conventional marine fossil fuels, while significantly reducing environmental impact. Emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) fell by 16%, particulate emissions were also reduced, and greenhouse gas emissions were cut by around 80% over the fuel’s lifecycle, thanks to the use of fully biogenic feedstocks in its production.

The technical evaluation of engine performance and emissions was supported by engine manufacturer Wärtsilä, while independent certification was provided by Bureau Veritas, which validated the test results.

The companies said the outcome confirms HVO as an immediately deployable solution for the maritime sector, offering shipowners a practical way to reduce emissions and transition toward cleaner fuels without costly technological upgrades.