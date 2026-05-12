Tajikistan and China conduct high-level negotiations in Beijing

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 12. President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji in Beijing, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

Emomali Rahmon described parliamentary diplomacy as “one of the effective means of strengthening and expanding political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

"We support the fruitful continuation of interparliamentary relations in accordance with the common interests of the two countries”, he said.

The development and expansion of interparliamentary relations were also described as “a solid foundation for a comprehensive strategic partnership between Tajikistan and China in the new era.”

Emomali Rahmon welcomed the establishment and launch of the Tajikistan–China Interparliamentary Commission, the first meeting of which was held in Beijing in November 2025.

The sides further discussed the exchange of experience in parliamentary activities, including the improvement of legislation and its adaptation to modern requirements, support for innovation, the introduction of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, the transition to a green energy and industry model, as well as the development of cultural and humanitarian ties and other areas of mutual interest.