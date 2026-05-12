Uzbekistan aims to cut emissions by 50% by 2035

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. Uzbekistan plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2035 as part of its transition toward a green development model, Trend reports via the press office of the Uzbek president.

The statement was made by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in an address to participants of the 29th Eurasian Economic Summit held in Istanbul.

According to Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan has already reduced emissions by 35% and continues implementing environmental and climate initiatives across the country.

The president noted that within the framework of the “Green Space” project, 200 million trees are planted annually, while large-scale protective plantations have been established on the dried bed of the Aral Sea.

Mirziyoyev also highlighted measures aimed at improving water resource management, including the introduction of water-saving technologies that help conserve significant volumes of water every year.