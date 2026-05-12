Turkmen, UK businesses launch five-day trade mission in London

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 12. A five-day business mission involving representatives of the private sectors of Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom has opened at the headquarters of the West London Chamber of Commerce, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The initiative, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan together with TurkmenExpo and British partners with support from Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry, is aimed at expanding B2B contacts and promoting Turkmen exports on European markets.

The Turkmen delegation includes executives from 20 domestic companies, while more than 40 British organizations expressed interest in cooperation, including Shell, Range Rover, Primark, Berkeley Group, as well as universities from London and Cambridge.

According to the organizers, the business mission focuses on cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, textile industry, construction, education, and tourism.

The program, which will continue through May 15, includes targeted negotiations, presentations of investment opportunities, and visits to production facilities in the UK.

The parties expect the mission to result in the signing of partnership and supply agreements.