ADB backs ambitious student dormitory initiative in Kazakhstan's Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 11. A new student dormitory project accommodating 5,900 students will be implemented in Almaty with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Trend reports, citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

The ministry has signed a consulting services agreement with ADB and Satbayev University to facilitate the implementation of the project, which aims to provide affordable, inclusive, and climate-resilient student housing.

Under the agreement, ADB will serve as an advisor, offering comprehensive expert support throughout the project. The initiative involves the construction of a student dormitory at Satbayev University for 5,900 residents under a design-build-finance-operate model.

ADB’s assistance will encompass key project preparation stages, including the development of the feasibility study, design documentation, and support for tender procedures.

Following the commencement of the tender process, the project is expected to become one of the first pilot initiatives under Kazakhstan’s updated Public-Private Partnership Law, adopted in 2025.

Satbayev University, one of Kazakhstan’s leading technical institutions, enrolls over 10,000 students, approximately 80 percent of whom are from regional areas. The university’s current dormitory capacity is limited to roughly 2,300 places, placing significant pressure on the local rental housing market.

Kazakhstan has been a member of ADB since 1994. Over this period, the bank has provided more than $8 billion in loans, grants, and technical assistance for priority development projects, including infrastructure modernization and private sector expansion.