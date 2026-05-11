Iran affirms commitment to regional security, opposes external meddling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Iran considers any possible interference that could undermine the security of the region unacceptable, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran believes that regional security and stability can be achieved by strengthening collective trust between and among regional countries. Such security can indeed be relied upon.

“The events of the past 60 days have demonstrated that the involvement of external forces in the region has increased instability and tension,” he noted.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

In addition, on April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and the negotiations are concluded in one way or another.