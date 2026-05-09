Our largest solar power plants are also being constructed in Jabrayil - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Our largest solar power plants are also being constructed in Jabrayil — three plants with a total capacity of 340 megawatts, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with residents who moved to the village of Shukurbeyli in the Jabrayil district on May 9, Trend reports.

"Today, 340 megawatts would be sufficient to illuminate the entirety of Garabagh. At the same time, considering that we have already commissioned more than 300 megawatts of hydroelectric power plants in Zangilan, Lachin, and Kalbajar, within approximately one or two years the combined solar and hydropower generation capacity of this region will reach nearly 700 megawatts. This will bring tremendous benefits to both the country and employment. All liberated territories are being connected with the rest of our country through roads, airports, electricity lines, and water infrastructure. We will also utilize the water resources of the Khudaferin and Giz Galasi reservoirs, along with the electricity generated there," President Ilham Aliyev said.