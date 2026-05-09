Azerbaijan’s external sector remains strong, Central Bank says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Azerbaijan’s external sector indicators continue to remain favorable, Trend reports citing the CBA.

Customs data show that in the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan recorded a $1.4 billion trade surplus, nearly doubling the figure from the same period last year, marking a 93.3% increase year-on-year.

The central bank also said its forecast for the current account surplus for the end of 2026 and 2027 has been revised upward. Officials attributed the improved outlook to rising prices of key export commodities as well as continued growth in non-oil exports.

The bank noted that recent external trade performance reflects strengthening macroeconomic conditions supported by export expansion and favorable global price trends.