President of Turkmenistan meets Georgian Minister of Economy

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 7. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, during her visit to Ashgabat on May 7, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed key areas of bilateral relations between Georgia and Turkmenistant.

The talks focused on economic cooperation, including attracting investment from Turkmenistan, particularly in transport, logistics, production, trade and tourism sectors. The Georgian side emphasized its role as a reliable partner providing access to Black Sea port infrastructure and connectivity to Europe.

The parties also discussed participation in regional transport infrastructure initiatives aimed at developing competitive routes between Europe and Asia. In this context, the importance of the Middle Corridor was highlighted as a reliable alternative amid recent disruptions in global supply chains.