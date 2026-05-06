Logistics corridors critical to global food security, IFS says

Speaking on the second day of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum in Baku, Arin told disparities among IFS member states highlight the urgency of building stronger transport and supply networks. While some countries produce more food than they consume, others depend heavily on imports, making efficient logistics corridors essential to balancing supply and demand.

Arin pointed to Azerbaijan’s growing importance as a strategic hub along the Middle Corridor, a key trade route linking Asia and Europe. He said modern transport routes serve not only as channels for commerce but also as critical lifelines for food distribution and regional stability.

He also called for closer coordination among member countries, including aligning standards and strengthening trust between partners to improve the overall resilience of food systems.

The IFS is currently finalizing a new strategic plan aimed at boosting food security across its member states. The plan focuses on improving supply chain coordination and strengthening resilience against disruptions.

In addition, Arin highlighted the need to develop more inclusive agricultural value chains, support women working in agriculture, and expand programs designed to reduce crop losses. He also stressed the importance of investing in food processing, storage, and transportation infrastructure.

According to Arin, the organization’s broader strategy is designed to enhance logistics efficiency, reinforce regional food security, and ensure stable access to food supplies for populations across member countries.