Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss expansion of industrial cooperation

​BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Opportunities for implementing joint projects in mechanical engineering and the production of various industrial goods were discussed between Azerbaijan and Belarus, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

​The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy, Elnur Aliyev, and the Minister of Industry of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Kuznetsov.

​During the meeting, the sides analyzed the current state of economic relations between the two countries and exchanged views on expanding cooperation, with a particular focus on the industrial sector. Special attention was given to potential joint ventures in mechanical engineering and manufacturing.

​In this context, the parties reviewed the prospects for establishing a production facility within the Aghdam Industrial Park.