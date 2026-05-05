Explosion hits Kazzinc plant in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 5. A gas-air mixture explosion occurred at a dust collection facility on the territory of the Kazzinc plant in Ust-Kamenogorsk, followed by a fire and partial collapse, Trend reports, citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the ministry, upon arrival, emergency crews established that open burning was ongoing at the site.

Firefighters managed to localize the blaze, while rescue teams continue dismantling damaged structures and extinguishing remaining hotspots to fully eliminate the fire.

Search-and-rescue operations are currently underway. Rescuers, canine units, and medics from the Ministry’s Disaster Medicine Center have been deployed to the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate that four people are being transported to medical facilities. Information regarding possible casualties is being clarified.

A total of 40 personnel and 10 units of equipment have been involved in the emergency response.

An operational headquarters has been established by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, bringing together representatives of state bodies and cooperating services.