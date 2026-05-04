Iran receives proposals in response from US – Baghaei

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Iran has received a response from the United States to the proposals it put forward, via Pakistan, Trend reports.



This was stated today in Tehran at a press conference by the spokesperson of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei.

According to him, the demands put forward by the US side are ongoing and unending. The Iranian side is faced with the other party continuously changing its positions.

Baghaei noted that details of the proposals and claims made in the media regarding the nuclear program are usually based on speculation.

The ministry official added that in previous discussions, attention was focused solely on the nuclear issue. However, at present, the matters being raised about Iran’s uranium enrichment or the enriched uranium materials are merely speculative.

“Iran is currently not discussing any issue other than the complete cessation of the war. The direction of future negotiations will be decided later,” he said.