TRIPP becomes key pillar of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process - Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The implementation of the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) is becoming a central element of the Armenia–Azerbaijan normalization process, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the 8th Summit of the European Political Community, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the next phase of the process is closely linked to TRIPP.

“We are now moving toward the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity. This project will contribute to sustainable peace by unblocking regional communications and creating new international transport corridors from East to West and from South to North,” he said.

Pashinyan underlined that TRIPP is expected to significantly strengthen global supply chains and enhance regional connectivity, making it not only a political but also an economic pillar of the peace process.