Georgia sees strong export growth amid stable trade turnover as of 1Q2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Georgia’s exports rose sharply in the first quarter of 2026, while overall external trade turnover showed marginal growth, Trend reports via the country’s National Statistics Office.

In January through March, the country’s external merchandise trade reached $5.9 billion, marking a slight year-on-year increase. Exports totaled $1.7 billion, demonstrating strong growth, while imports declined to $4.1 billion.

Despite the drop in imports, Georgia’s trade balance remained negative at $2.4 billion, accounting for a significant share of total trade turnover.

China remained Georgia’s largest export destination, with shipments totaling $203.2 million in January-March 2026. It was followed by Kyrgyzstan and Russia, which secured $190.9 million and $145.5 million respectively.

Together, the top ten trading partners accounted for more than two-thirds of the country’s total exports, reflecting a continued concentration of trade flows.

In January through March 2026, the top ten trading partners accounted for 70.2% of Georgia’s total imports.

Türkiye ranked first among import partners with $657.3 million, followed by Russia with $592.5 million and China with $487.6 million, highlighting their leading role in the country’s import structure.