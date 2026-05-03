42 kilometers of action – how Baku marathon becomes main event of spring! (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Baku Marathon 2026 was held in the capital of Azerbaijan at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

It went far beyond a sporting event and became a large-scale city festival.

From early morning, State Flag Square became a vibrant, pulsating hub, with thousands of runners, media personalities, diplomats, and representatives of culture and science flocking there. The atmosphere felt more like the start of a grand festival, where sport and entertainment merged, rather than the start of a race.

While in previous years Baku hosted a 21-kilometer half marathon, this year the city hosted the full 42-kilometer distance for the first time. The route began at the square and ended at Sea Breeze, covering the capital's key thoroughfares and turning the city itself into a backdrop for this dynamic event.

Eduard Mamedov, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation and 30-time world champion, noted the importance of the Baku Marathon in an interview with Trend.

"Every year, it attracts more and more people, attracting the attention of both amateurs and renowned athletes. Such competitions not only popularize sports but also foster a healthy lifestyle culture and play an important role in educating young people," he said.

Holding the full marathon in Baku takes this event to a new level, Olympic champion, multiple world and European champion, and vice president of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee Zemfira Meftakhetdinova told Trend in an interview.

"There's an incredible atmosphere here: professional athletes, amateurs, and even Olympic champions are all at the start and along the course. This motivates and inspires everyone to move forward, regardless of their level of training. The marathon brings together people - those who love sports, support it and simply want to be part of this great movement," she noted.

The fan zone at the start lasted until late in the evening: music, applause, an open stage, and an atmosphere that could be summed up in one phrase: even if you're not running, you're still part of the event. The concert program became a special attraction: Tunzala Agayeva, Nigar Jamal, Samira Efendi, Eldar Gasimov, and many other performers took the stage, creating a true musical palette for the country.

At the finish line, the marathon reached an emotional climax. Participants were greeted by music, volunteers, photo booths, and applause. Here, fatigue gave way to joy, and each runner felt a small victory.

The distance turned into a true journey across Baku: from the Seaside Boulevard to Neftchilar Avenue, from White City to Heydar Aliyev Avenue. Along the route, dozens of support stations operated, providing water, medical assistance, and motivation that literally pushed runners forward.

The geography of the marathon was extensive: participants from the USA, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and other countries competed for victory. At the same time, the event preserved its inclusivity, with people with disabilities and participants with Down syndrome taking part.

“The Baku Marathon is not just a sporting event; it is a space of equal opportunities and inner strength. For us, Paralympians, participating in the marathon is not only a chance to test ourselves but also to show society that limitations exist only where self-belief ends. The Baku Marathon unites, inspires, and proves that human strength lies not in physical abilities, but in character and the determination to move forward,” said Bahlul Aliyev, deputy chairman of the Public Association for Support and Social Rehabilitation of People with Disabilities, first-group war disabled veteran of the Karabakh War, multiple winner of the Baku Marathon, and para-cyclist, in an interview with Trend.

And of course, this marathon knows no age limits.

Tapdyg Dadashov, 67, winner of a full marathon in Türkiye among veterans, is a vivid example for the younger generation.

“Such events bring people together and provide strong motivation. I want young people to look at such examples and understand: it is important to take care of health, engage in sports, and not be afraid to set new goals at any age,” the veteran of Azerbaijani sports told Trend.

Among men, Turkish athlete Ahmed Alkanoglu was the first to cross the finish line. Ukrainian participant Vitaliy Shafar took second place, while Kyrgyz athlete Yrysheldi AkeroV finished third.

For the Turkish winner, the Baku Marathon turned out to be lucky.

“I had previously won the half marathon in Baku, and once again here at the Baku Marathon I am very happy to have taken first place. Today the competition was a bit tougher because we raced in very strong wind conditions. I am happy that I raised the Turkish flag today. I hope to achieve even better results in bigger marathons,” the athlete said after the race.

Among women, Elena Tolstykh from Russia took first place, Anna Yusupova from Azerbaijan came second, and Shirin Akimbay from Kazakhstan took third place.

Interestingly, even before the start, in an interview with Trend, the Russian participant, who had come to Azerbaijan for the first time, expressed hope for a successful debut on the Baku course.

“The impressions are good, the atmosphere is very warm. People are friendly, you can feel the sporting spirit and support. From the distance I expect an interesting race and, of course, new emotions,” she said, turning those expectations into victory.

In the finish zone of the marathon at Sea Breeze, medals were presented to the winners by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.

The ceremony was also attended by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, and Emin Agalarov, President of Agalarov Development.

The major celebration was marked by valuable prizes. First place received 6,000 manats, second place 4,000, and third place 2,000. In addition, all participants who completed the distance were awarded medals. Moreover, the first 2,000 participants who were unable to complete the full 42-kilometer distance but finished the 21-kilometer half marathon were also awarded medals, while those who completed the 10-kilometer distance received certificates. There were also special awards: the first finishing male and female students, the first corporate participants (male and female), and the oldest participants (male and female).

That day, Baku was not just hosting a marathon—it was living it. The city became a single stage where everyone found their own distance: some ran 42 kilometers, others experienced a single vibrant day filled with music, movement, and a shared sense of celebration.