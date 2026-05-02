Uzbekistan, Japan discuss advancing strategic partnership, expanding cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. Uzbekistan and Japan have discussed further development of their strategic partnership and prospects for strengthening cooperation across key areas, Trend reports via the Uzbek MFA.

The discussions took place on May 1 during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Japan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arfiya Eri.

During the talks particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation within the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue, including in the areas of green development, deepening trade and economic ties, and enhancing interparliamentary engagement.

The Central Asia + Japan Dialogue, launched in 2004, serves as a platform for political and economic engagement between Japan and the five Central Asian countries, focusing on regional stability, trade and investment, and sustainable development, including green growth initiatives; the format has recently been elevated to the leaders’ level with the first summit held in 2025. In 2027, Kazakhstan will host the second summit of the heads of state of Central Asia and Japan.